The greenback gained across majority of its peers on Thursday as hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials ahead of the Jackson Hole summit triggered speculation that Chairman Powell would hint at the central bank commencing its taper plans sooner rather than later in his testimony on Friday.



New reported from Reuters: the U.S. Federal Reserve is "coalescing" around a plan to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said Thursday, adding he expects a "good assessment" of where things stand in a Friday speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell.

"We don't need the asset purchases at this point," Bullard said on CNBC, repeating his call for the bond buying to end by early next year. "We will be able to get to a good consensus on the committee and get to a good wind-down process. It does seem that we are coalescing around a plan," Bullard said, though he did not detail when that might be agreed.

On the data front, they reported the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the second quarter, lifting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive fiscal stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted spending. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.6% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its second estimate of GDP growth for the April-June quarter. That was revised up from the 6.5% pace of expansion reported in July.

And the Economists polled had expected that second-quarter GDP growth would be raised to a 6.7% pace.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar retreated from 110.11 to 109.93 in Asian morning, price found renewed buying there and jumped in tandem with U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy to session highs at 110.22 in European morning. Later, price briefly retreated to 109.98 after the release of U.S. GDP data before rebounding to 110.22 again in New York morning on hawkish comments from Fed's officials.



Sources from Reuters, Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said Thursday the Fed should start trimming its monthly bond purchases "sooner rather than later" given expected continued job gains and economic growth. "The baseline outlook suggests we are going to continue to see job gains, continue to see strong growth," George said on Fox Business ahead of a major Fed research symposium Friday. Inflation numbers "coming in strong would suggest there is an opportunity to begin to dial back asset purchases."



The single currency retreated from 1.1773 in Australia to 1.1762 in Asian morning, then 1.1758 at European open before rising to session highs at 1.1779 in Europe due partly to cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling. However, the pair met renewed selling there and dropped to an intra-day low at 1.1747 in New York morning on broad-based rebound in usd after hawkish comments from Fed's officials.



The British pound briefly edged up to a 8-day high of 1.3768 at Asian open before falling to 1.3731 in European morning on cross-selling in sterling. Cable then ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 1.3690 in New York morning on broad-based rebound in usd before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.3705 in New York.



Data to be released on Friday:



Japan Tokyo CPI, Australia retail sales, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, Core PCE price index, PC price index, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada producer prices and budget balance.