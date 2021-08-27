The greenback gained across majority of its peers on Thursday as hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials ahead of the Jackson Hole summit triggered speculation that Chairman Powell would hint at the central bank commencing its taper plans sooner rather than later in his testimony on Friday.
New reported from Reuters: the U.S. Federal Reserve is "coalescing" around a plan to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said Thursday, adding he expects a "good assessment" of where things stand in a Friday speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell.
"We don't need the asset purchases at this point," Bullard said on CNBC, repeating his call for the bond buying to end by early next year. "We will be able to get to a good consensus on the committee and get to a good wind-down process. It does seem that we are coalescing around a plan," Bullard said, though he did not detail when that might be agreed.
On the data front, they reported the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the second quarter, lifting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive fiscal stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted spending. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.6% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its second estimate of GDP growth for the April-June quarter. That was revised up from the 6.5% pace of expansion reported in July.
And the Economists polled had expected that second-quarter GDP growth would be raised to a 6.7% pace.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar retreated from 110.11 to 109.93 in Asian morning, price found renewed buying there and jumped in tandem with U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy to session highs at 110.22 in European morning. Later, price briefly retreated to 109.98 after the release of U.S. GDP data before rebounding to 110.22 again in New York morning on hawkish comments from Fed's officials.
Sources from Reuters, Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said Thursday the Fed should start trimming its monthly bond purchases "sooner rather than later" given expected continued job gains and economic growth. "The baseline outlook suggests we are going to continue to see job gains, continue to see strong growth," George said on Fox Business ahead of a major Fed research symposium Friday. Inflation numbers "coming in strong would suggest there is an opportunity to begin to dial back asset purchases."
The single currency retreated from 1.1773 in Australia to 1.1762 in Asian morning, then 1.1758 at European open before rising to session highs at 1.1779 in Europe due partly to cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling. However, the pair met renewed selling there and dropped to an intra-day low at 1.1747 in New York morning on broad-based rebound in usd after hawkish comments from Fed's officials.
The British pound briefly edged up to a 8-day high of 1.3768 at Asian open before falling to 1.3731 in European morning on cross-selling in sterling. Cable then ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 1.3690 in New York morning on broad-based rebound in usd before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.3705 in New York.
Data to be released on Friday:
Japan Tokyo CPI, Australia retail sales, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, Core PCE price index, PC price index, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada producer prices and budget balance.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back beyond 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.1760, up 0.05% on a day heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend near the weekly high during the previous day as risk-off underpinned the US dollar.
GBP/USD: Sellers look for monthly support below 1.3700
GBP/USD prints minor losses on Friday in the Asian session. After falling nearly 90 pips in the overnight session, from the highs of 1.3768, the pair consolidates losses near the lower levels. On the daily chart, GBP/USD has recovered from the yearly lows on August 20 at 1.3602 to touch the high at around 1.3768.
EUR/USD jumps back beyond 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.1760, up 0.05% on a day heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend near the weekly high during the previous day as risk-off underpinned the US dollar.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
Powell needs to answer these three questions
The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Thursday on the back of stronger data. There was an upward revision to second quarter GDP and while the increase was less than expected, the direction of the adjustment was positive for the greenback.