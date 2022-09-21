The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday on continued speculation that the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise its rates at Wednesday's meeting.



Reuters reported U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly increased in August as rising rents boosted the construction of multi-family housing units, but soaring mortgage rates and stubbornly high home prices are undercutting overall demand for housing. Housing starts rebounded 12.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.575 million units last month. Data for July was revised down to a rate of 1.404 million units from the previously reported 1.446 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would come in at a rate of 1.445 million units.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite dropping to session lows at 142.95 at Asian open, dollar erased its losses and rallied to 143.81 in European morning, then to session highs at 143.92 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields before retreating on profit taking.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0050 at Asian open and tumbled to an intra-day low at 0.9956 in European morning on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then staged a strong recovery to 0.9999 in New York morning before retreating again.



The British pound spiked up to session highs at 1.1461 at Asian open before retreating sharply to 1.1410 in Asian morning. Despite rebounding to 1.1460 in early European morning, price tumbled to session lows at 1.1358 in New York on renewed usd's strength together with cross-selling in sterling.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

Australia Westpac leading index, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders, U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales and Fed interest rate decision.