The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday on continued speculation that the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise its rates at Wednesday's meeting.
Reuters reported U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly increased in August as rising rents boosted the construction of multi-family housing units, but soaring mortgage rates and stubbornly high home prices are undercutting overall demand for housing. Housing starts rebounded 12.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.575 million units last month. Data for July was revised down to a rate of 1.404 million units from the previously reported 1.446 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would come in at a rate of 1.445 million units.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite dropping to session lows at 142.95 at Asian open, dollar erased its losses and rallied to 143.81 in European morning, then to session highs at 143.92 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields before retreating on profit taking.
The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0050 at Asian open and tumbled to an intra-day low at 0.9956 in European morning on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then staged a strong recovery to 0.9999 in New York morning before retreating again.
The British pound spiked up to session highs at 1.1461 at Asian open before retreating sharply to 1.1410 in Asian morning. Despite rebounding to 1.1460 in early European morning, price tumbled to session lows at 1.1358 in New York on renewed usd's strength together with cross-selling in sterling.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia Westpac leading index, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders, U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales and Fed interest rate decision.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).