The British pound continued its freefall after the relatively weak UK retail sales numbers as the economy reopened. The headline retail sales declined to -1.4% after rising by 9.2% in the previous month. This decline was relatively worse than the median estimate of 1.6%. The core retail sales declined by 2.1% after rising by 9.1% in the previous month. This decline was mostly because of a sharp decline in clothing and department store sales as people kept away from shops. Automobile fuel sales rose as more people traveled. The sales numbers came a few days before the Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision.

The Japanese yen eased slightly against the US dollar after the latest interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The bank left interest rates unchanged at -0.10%, where they have been in the past few months. It also pledged to continuing with the yield-curve control and quantitative easing policies. The most surprising news of the decision was that the bank decided to join other central banks to combat climate change. The bank’s climate initiative will look to spur private-sector efforts by providing banks with funds to lend to climate-friendly businesses. Earlier data from Japan showed that the country’s headline CPI rose from -0.4% to -0.1% while core CPI rose from -0.1% to 0.1%.

Global stocks declined as investors started pricing-in a tightening environment. In Europe, the DAX index, FTSE 100, and Stoxx 50 dropped by more than 1%. Similarly, in the United States, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices declined by more than 0.30%. Investors have started to predict that the easy money policy will start to end. In most cases, a hawkish Central Bank is usually bearish for stocks. US equities also declined even after it emerged that the Senate was making progress on a $1 trillion infrastructure project that is supported by about 21 senators.

USD/JPY

The USDJPY pair declined to a low of 109.92 after the BOJ decision. It then bounced back to the current level of 110.20. The pair is also between the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving averages and between the ascending channel shown in pink. The histogram and line of the MACD are above the neutral line. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 110.57.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair declined to an intraday low of 1.1883, which was the lowest level since April 10. On the four-hour chart, the pair has managed to move below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued to drop while the price is below the Ichimoku cloud. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support at 1.1.1800.

USD/CAD

The USDCAD pair rose sharply as the strength of the US dollar continued. The pair rose to 1.2400, which was the highest level since April. While doing so, it managed to move above the short and longer-term moving averages while the MACD also continued rising. The pair has also formed a rounded bottom pattern that is usually a bullish signal. Therefore, the path of least resistance is upwards.