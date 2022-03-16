The greenback ended the day slightly higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday due to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of FOMC meeting
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to a fresh 5-year peak at 118.44 in Asian morning. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated sharply to 117.71 in Europe. The pair then rebounded again in tandem with U.S. yields and stocks to 118.39 in New York trading before trading sideways.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.1019 at European an intra-day low at 1.0927 in New York on renewed usd's strength before staging a short-covering rebound.
The British pound briefly fell to a 16-month trough at 1.3000 in Asian morning before staging a short-covering bounce to 1.3050 ahead of European open. The pair continued to ratchet higher on active cross-buying in sterling and rose to an intra-day high at 1.3088 in New York before retreating to 1.3022 on broad-based rebound in usd.
On the data front & Econ poll, Reuters reported U.S. producer prices rose solidly in February, and further gains are likely amid higher prices of crude oil and other commodities following Russia's war against Ukraine. The producer price index for final demand increased 0.8% after accelerating 1.2% in January, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through February, the PPI climbed 10% after a similar gain in January. Economists polled forecast the PPI gaining 0.9% and increasing 10.0% year-on-year. The data does not capture the surge in prices of oil and other commodities, like wheat, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand current account, Japan trade balance, imports, exports, industrial production, Australia Westpac leading index, China house prices, Italy CPI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, retail sales, imports prices, export prices, NAHB housing market index, business inventories, Fed interest rate decision, Canada wholesale trade and CPI.
