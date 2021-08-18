The greenback continued Monday's ascent and ended the day higher against its peers on Tuesday due to safe-haven usd buying, triggered by concerns about the Delta variant together with a jump in U.S. yields.
Sources from Reuters said earlier it remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.
"COVID is still with us ... and that is likely to continue to be the case for a while," Powell said, but "people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt. To live their lives despite COVID."
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways in Asia before briefly falling to session lows at 109.12 in tandem with U.S. yields in early European morning. However, pair erased its losses and gained to an intra-day high at 109.65 in New York morning on rising U.S. Treasury yields.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.1761 at European open. Despite a brief rebound to 1.1784 in European morning, the pair met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.1708 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.3787 (Reuters) in early European morning on cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. Intra-day decline then accelerated in Europe and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3726 in New York on risk-averse buying in usd.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand PPI inputs, PPI outputs, RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, wage price index, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output, DCLG house price index, EU HICP, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts and Canada CPI.
