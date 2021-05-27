The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and gained across the board (except vs kiwi) on Wednesday and rebound in U.S. yields where rise in the benchmark 10-year from a 2-1/2 week low of 1.552% to 1.582% prompted investors to liquidate recent long usd positions. The single currency remained under pressure after dovish comments from ECB board member Panetta.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar initially retreated to 108.73 in Asian morning before rebounding to 108.93 in European morning. The pair later climbed to session highs of 109.17 in New York on usd's broad-based strength partly on intra-day rebound in U.S. yields.



The single currency initially rose from 1.2242 in Asia to 1.2262 ahead of European open, price quickly erased intra-day gains and tumbled to 1.2218 at New York open on ECB's Panetta's dovish comments and later hit session lows of 1.2183 on broad-based usd's strength.



Reuters reported the European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases after its June 10 meeting as the economic recovery is still in an early phase and inflation remains too low, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told Nikkei. "The conditions that we see today do not justify reducing the pace of purchases, and a discussion about phasing out the PEPP is still clearly premature," Panetta said in an interview.



The British pound traded narrowly in Asia. Despite rising from 1.4133 in early European morning to session highs of 1.4176 on cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro, cable erased intra-day gains and fell to 1.4113 in New York session.



Data to be released on Thursday :



Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, non-farm payrolls, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, trade balance, U.S. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durable ex-defence, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, Continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada average weekly earnings.