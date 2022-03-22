Dollar rose across the board in New York and ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday after Fed Powell's hawkish comments which suggested the central bank will take a more aggressive approach on rate hike in order to tackle inflation.



Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched.

In remarks that sent financial markets scrambling to recalibrate for a higher probability of the Fed lifting interest rates by a half-percentage point at one or more of its remaining meetings this year, Powell signaled an urgency to the central bank's inflation challenge that was less visible than just a week ago, when the Fed delivered its first rate hike in three years. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference. "There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability." In particular, he added, "if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar edged up 119.30 in New Zealand and despite moving narrowly in European session, price met renewed buying at 119.12 at New York open and rallied to a fresh 6-year high of 119.49 in tandem with U.S. yields after the close due to hawkish comments by Fed's J. Powell.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 1.1071 in European morning. The pair then erased its gains and fell to an intra-day low of 1.1011 near New York close on renewed usd's strength.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3127 ahead of New York open. Cable then erased its losses and rallied to session highs at 1.3210 in New York morning due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro but only to retreat to 1.3156 near the close on Fed Powell's hawkish comments.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

Australia Westpac consumer survey, EU current account, construction output, U.K. PSNCR, PSNB, Canada producer prices, U.S. redbook and Richmond Fed manufacturing.