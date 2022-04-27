The greenback resumed its recent winning streak and rose against majority of its peers on Tuesday as concerns over China's growth together with a selloff in U.S. stocks triggered broad-based risk-aversion.
Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence edged down in April, though households planned to buy automobiles and many appliances, which should help to underpin consumer spending in the second quarter. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index nudged down to a reading of 107.3 this month from a slightly upwardly revised 107.6 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 108.0 from the initially reported reading of 107.2 in March.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar retreated sharply from 128.22 in Australia to 127.35 at Tokyo open. Despite staging a recovery to 128.20 ahead of European open, price tumbled to an intra-day low at 127.03 in New York morning on broad-based buying in jpy before rebounding strongly to 127.68 on broad-based usd's strength.
The single currency traded sideways and edged higher to 1.0738 in European morning. The pair then erased its gains and tumbled to a 5-year bottom at 1.0637 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength.
The British pound also edged up in tandem with euro to 1.2772 in Asian morning. However, price then fell in tandem with euro to a 21-month trough at 1.2571 near New York close on rally in usd together with active cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia CPI, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Italy trade balance, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories and pending home sales.
