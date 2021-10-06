Dollar gains as Private payrolls increase prior to NFP report
Days before this month’s Non-farm payrolls announcement, it was reported that private payrolls in the United States unexpectedly rose.
Figures from the ADP national employment report, showed that Private payrolls rose by 568,000 jobs last month, up from 374,000 in August.
Markets had forecasted that payrolls would increase by 428,000 jobs in September, however with numbers surpassing expectations, many are now hopeful for a blockbuster jobs day on Friday.
The Federal Reserve has hinted that they will begin tapering QE measures, providing employment growth continues, with today’s figures boosting the chances of this starting.
Despite this, the S&P 500 was trading 0.80% lower, with GBPUSD having its worst day in the last 5 sessions.
Bitcoin climbs to 5-month high
Prices of the world’s largest cryptocurrency rose for a fifth consecutive session, as investors continued to push prices higher.
BTCUSD hit an intraday high of $55,399 in today’s session, which is its highest level since May 12th.
Bitcoin is now just over $10,000 away from its record high, which it hit in April, before selling off due to Tesla and Elon Musk moving away from the coin.
Since then, markets had mainly consolidated, and many believed that further weakness would come, especially as China moved to ban all crypto trading.
However, a week since this decision was made, prices have only surged, with some believing that we may soon see new record highs.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.