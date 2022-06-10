The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Thursday due to a jump in U.S. Treasury yields and as investors awaited the release of inflation data on Friday. Elsewhere, euro surrendered its initial jump after a hawkish ECB hold and tumbled across the board on comments from ECB's Lagarde.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but remaining at a level consistent with a tight labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended June 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 210,000 applications for the latest week. The data included the Memorial Day holiday. The seasonal factors, the model that the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data, normally expects a large decline in applications in the period around the holiday.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite extending Wednesday's rally to a fresh 20-year peak at 134.55 at Asian open, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price fell to session lows at 133.19 in European morning. The pair then staged a strong rebound to 134.44 ahead of New York close on broad-based gain in usd before stabilising.



The single currency rebounded to 1.0733 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.0695 in European morning. Despite edging down to 1.0690, price jumped to session highs at 1.0773 after ECB's hawkish hold. However, the pair then erased its gains after ECB Lagarde's press conference and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.0612 in late New York on rally in usd.



More from Reuters, the European Central Bank ended a long-running stimulus scheme on Thursday and said it would deliver next month its first interest rate hike since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and still rising, the ECB now fears that price growth is broadening out and could morph into a hard-to-break wage-price spiral, heralding a new era of stubbornly higher prices. The central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said it would end quantitative easing on July 1, then raise interest rates by 25 basis points on July 21. It will then hike again on Sept. 8 and go for a bigger move, unless the inflation outlook improves in the meantime.

And the European Central Bank will adjust its existing instruments or deploy new ones if needed to avoid fragmentation in euro zone government bond markets as it begins to tighten monetary policy, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. Borrowing costs have rapidly diverged in recent weeks between safe-haven Germany and highly indebted Southern European states like Italy as markets have priced in an unwinding of the ECB's long-running stimulus.

"If it is necessary, as we have amply demonstrated in the past, we will deploy either existing adjusted instruments or new instruments that will be made available," Lagarde told a news conference following the central bank's policy meeting.



The British pound initially retreated from 1.2548 in Asian morning to 1.2493 in European morning. Cable then erased its losses and gained to an intra-day high at 1.2558 in New York morning but only to tumble session lows of 1.2488 in post-ECB New York on the back of broad-based usd's rally.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand retail sales, manufacturing sales, Japan producer prices, China PPI, CPI, Italy industrial sales, U.K. consumer inflation, U.S. CPI, University of Michigan sentiment, Federal budget, Canada capacity, employment change and unemployment rate.

