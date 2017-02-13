Dollar gains ahead of Fed Yellen's testimony: Feb 14, 2017

Market Review - 13/02/2017 22:15GMT

Dollar gains ahead of Fed Yellen's testimony

The greenback gained and ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday as investors speculated Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would hint at more rate hikes in her testimony on Tuesday.

Versus the Japanese yen, despite rising to session high at 114.17 at European open, dollar pared its gains and retreated sharply to 113.45 in early European morning. However, price found renewed support there and rebounded to 114.06 in New York morning on dollar's broad-based strength, dollar moved sideways in New York afternoon.

Despite retreating to 1.0612 at Asian open, the single currency rose to session high at 1.0658 in early European morning. However, euro pared its gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.0592 in New York morning on dollar's strength together with cross-selling of euro vs sterling. Euro later traded narrowly and closed near the day's low.

The British pound traded with a firm bias in Asia and briefly spiked up to session high at 1.2540 on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. However, cable pared its gains and dropped to 1.2481 in New York morning before staging a recovery, price later climbed back to 1.2532 on renewed cross-buying of sterling.

In other news, EU's Dombrovskis said 'Germany shud concentrate on public investment; mkt discipline is imperfect; Greek programme on track; Greece overperforming on fiscal target; really narrow gap to reach primary surplus target in Greece next year; if we do final push fm all sides, we can conclude second review; ESM treaty foresees commission n wherever possible IMF; that's our assumption; current discussing IMF involvement; problem is that IMF has very pessimistic forecasts for Greece; IMF not correcting forecasts based on facts; Eurogroup open to discussing debt measures, not haircut.'

Data to be released on Tuesday:

Australia consumer confidence, business confidence, China CPI, PPI, Japan industrial production, capacity utilisation, Germany GDP, CPI, HICP, Swiss CPI, Italy GDP, UK CPI, RPI, PPI input, PPI output, EU GDP, industrial production, U.S. PPI and redbook.