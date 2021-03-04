USD: dollar firmer during coming months

The euro stayed away from this year’s highs of USD 1.23 during February, hovering between USD 1.20and USD 1.22. We expect the dollar to strengthen over the coming months. The latest statements by US President Biden, according to which vaccinations will proceed much faster than originally thought, are a major reason for this. This, together with the massive stimulus package that is about to be passed, argues for a very strong US economy in the second quarter. This should further fuel the interest rate fantasy on the market and thus cause the dollar to rise. The fact that an economic revival is also foreseeable for the Eurozone and that the dollar would be highly valued by historical standards in the event of a strongmove should slow down the market.Thus, the dollar move should be relatively moderate.

JPY: downtrend should continue

In the wake of the global rise in yields, the yen restarted its downward trend against the euro. The reason for this is, among other things, increased economic optimism. With the use of effective vaccines and thanks to fiscal and monetary support, we sharethe bond market's optimism. In this environment, demand for safe-haven assets such as the yen usually suffers. We therefore expect the yen to continue its longer-term downtrend against the euro (which already started in June 2020) in the coming months. Inthe event of setbacks in the fight against the pandemic, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro.

CHF:rising yields weaken franc

By breaking above the 1.085 mark, the EURCHF exchange rate was able to sustainably break out of its previous sideways trend. This was triggered primarily by rising yields at the global level, which among other things reflects the increased optimism regarding the economy. The stabilisation of the political situation in Italy under the new Prime Minister Draghi has additionally favoured the weakening of the franc. We expect the franc to continue its weakness against the euro in the coming months. This should lead to a gradual approach to our fair value estimate of around 1.15, based on purchasing power parities. The reason for this is the recovery of the global economy, which should further reduce the demand for safe-haven assets such as the franc. In the event of an escalation of geopolitical risks, the franc could strengthen abruptly against the euro at any time.

Download The Full Forex News