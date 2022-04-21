The greenback surrendered its initial gains and fell across the board on Wednesday due to a selloff in U.S. yields and as a rally in U.S. stocks triggered the return of risk sentiment.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite rising to a near 20-year peak at 129.40 in Australia, dollar fell sharply to 128.07 in Asian morning on comments by Japanese official. The pair then met renewed selling at 128.74 at European open and tumbled to an intra-day low at 127.47 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields before stabilising.



Reuters reported a senior Japanese government official said on Wednesday that there was no "good or bad" in exchange rates, in remarks that suggested Tokyo was not ready to take immediate action against the weaker yen.

In an interview with Reuters, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara repeated authorities' common refrain that sharp moves in currency rates were undesirable and that the government would closely watch the impact of a softer yen on the economy. Asked about growing voices that the falling yen was problematic for Japan - including from its own finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki - however, Kihara said: "There's no such thing as good or bad" in exchange rates. He also declined to speculate on the reasons behind the yen's weakness, saying: "That's not for the government to answer," and added that it was up to currency authorities to act appropriately on a daily basis.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.0822 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.0807 in European morning. The pair then jumped to an intra-day high at 1.0867 in European morning on usd's weakness together with comments from ECB's Nagel. Despite weakening to 1.0822 at New York open, price rebounded strongly to 1.0866 in New York morning before easing.



The European Central Bank could end its bond purchases at the end of June and raise interest rates at the start of the third quarter of the year to rein in rampant inflation in the euro zone, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Wednesday.

The president of Germany's Bundesbank, the ECB's biggest shareholder and a conservative force on the Governing Council, was seeking to bring forward the first ECB rate hike in more than a decade after inflation in the euro zone hit 7.5% last month. "The numbers speak for themselves" he said ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings in Washington. "The return to our medium-term target of around 2% is becoming more and more unlikely." The British pound gained to 1.3045 in Asian morning before falling sharply to session lows of 1.2997 in early European morning. Cable then rallied in tandem with euro to 1.3066 in Europe and later ratcheted higher to an intra-day high of 1.3070 in New York on broad-based retreat in usd before trading sideways.



Data to be released on Thursday:

New Zealand CPI, France business climate, EU HICP, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and EU consumer confidence.