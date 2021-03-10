Although the greenback gained to a 3-1/2 month high in Asian morning, dollar met renewed selling and fell at European open and ended Tuesday lower across the board due to selloff in U.S. Treasury yields and investors booked in profit from usd's recent rally.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended its rise and gained to a 9-month high of 109.23 in Asian morning, price fell at European open and dropped to session lows of 108.57 due to selloff in U.S. Treasury yields before recovering to 108.96 in New York and then edged lower to 108.42 near New York close.



While the single currency continued its recent losing streak and fell to a fresh 3-month low of 1.1836 in Asian morning, price found renewed buying and intra-day rise accelerated at European open on usd's broad-based weakness and rallied to session highs of 1.1915 before retreating to 1.1882 in New York on profit-taking.



The British pound rallied from 1.3803 to 1.3850 in Asia and despite retreating to 1.3828 at European open, cable then rose to 1.3900 on usd's weakness. The pair then ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.3925 in New York before weakening to 1.3882 on profit-taking.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



New Zealand retail sales, Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, France industrial output, Italy producer price index, U.S. MBA mortgage applications, core CPI, CPI, real weekly earnings, Federal budget and Canada Bank of Canada interest rate decision.