The greenback continued its recent losing streak and ended lower against majority of its peers on Thursday on improved risk sentiment due to rise in European and U.S. stocks.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar gained from 108.37 in Australia to session highs of 108.81 in Asia on cross-selling in jpy, price retreated to 108.39 in Europe on usd's weakness before recovering to 108.71 in New York morning due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields before retreating to sessions low of 108.37 in late New York.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1917 at Asian open and intra-day rise accelerated in European morning. The pair rallied to 1.1968 and then ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.1973 after the European Central Bank kept its interest rates unchanged before retreating to 1.1929 in New York on profit-taking. Price then rebounded to 1.1990 and then moved narrowly.



Reuters reported the Governing Council took the following decisions: First, the Governing Council will continue to conduct net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of 1,850 billion euros until at least the end of March 2022 and, in any case, until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over. Second, net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) will continue at a monthly pace of 20 billion euros. Third, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively.

Finally, the Governing Council will continue to provide ample liquidity through its refinancing operations.



While it was reported that the European Central Bank policymakers agreed on a monthly bond purchase target when they met on Thursday but had different views on the desirable level of yields, three sources told Reuters. The sources added that buys would not be as high as the 100 billion euros a month the ECB was buying in the spring of 2020 but it would still be well above the 60 billion euros worth of bonds the ECB bought last month.



The British pound continued its recent winning streak and rose from 1.3918 at Asian open to 1.3977 at New York open on continued usd's weakness before retreating to 1.3939 on profit-taking. Cable then rallied to a 7-day high of 1.3996 on cross-buying in sterling and then moved sideways.



Data to be released on Friday :



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Germany CPI, HICP, UK GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, NIESR GDP estimate, EU industrial production, U.S. PPI, core PPI, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate, wholesale trade