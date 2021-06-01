Although the greenback moved broadly sideways in Asia and Europe, dollar fell in holiday-thinned North American session as U.S. markets were closed for Memorial Day due to month-end fixing together with rise in the single currency and cable.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar rebounded to 109.93 in New Zealand, price met renewed selling and fell to 109.64 in Asian morning before recovering to 109.79 at European open. However, the pair then dropped to session lows of 109.36 in holiday-thinned North American session on usd's weakness and then bounced to 109.60 on short-covering.



The single currency rebounded to 1.2204 in Asian morning and then retreated to 1.2184 at European open. The pair then rallied in North American session to an intra-day high of 1.2231 on usd's broad-based weakness before trading sideways.



While the British pound gained from 1.4174 to 1.4200 in Asia, price fell to session lows of 1.4165 in European morning due to cross-selling in sterling. However, cable then erased intra-day losses and rallied to 1.4218 in holiday-thinned Norther American session due to usd's weakness before retreating to 1.4201.



Data to be released on Tuesday :



Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, building permits, business inventories, current account, net exports contribution, RBA interest rate decision, New Zealand building permits, GDT price index, Japan business Capex, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, UK nationwide house price, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss retail sales, GDP, manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, GDP, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment change, unemployment rate, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, HICP, core HICP, Canada GDP, Markit manufacturing PMI, and U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Tuesday.