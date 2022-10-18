The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Monday except versus yen as a rally in global equities triggered the return of risk sentiment. Elsewhere, sterling rallied across the board as newly appointed Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt signaled a U-turn on UK's mini-budget.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 148.42 in New Zealand and gained to 148.80 in Asia. The pair then rose marginally to 148.89 in European morning before edging higher to a fresh 32-year peak of 149.08 in New York afternoon on cross-selling in yen.



The single currency moved sideways in Asia before edging down to 0.9721 in European morning. The pair then jumped in tandem with cable at New York open and rose to an intra-day high at 0.9852 in New York morning on broad-based usd's weakness due to return of risk sentiment.



The British pound opened higher in New Zealand on weekend news from newly appointed Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt and gained to 1.1305 at European open. The pair then found renewed buying at 1.1225 in European morning and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1440 in New York morning as Hunt cancelled out most of the UK mini-budget before retreating to 1.1345 on profit taking.



Reuters reported British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, seeking to quell a bond market rout, listed on Monday tax changes that he said would raise an extra 32 billion pounds ($36.16 billion) a year and scaled back the government's energy price cap scheme. Among the changes was the indefinite suspension of a plan to cut the basic rate of income tax which had been due to fall in April next year under the original plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss that triggered the upheaval in financial markets.

Hunt also said the government's huge energy price cap would only run until April, after which the government would seek ways to help the most vulnerable households.

Other tax changes originally planned by Truss which will not go ahead included a cut in dividends tax, the creation of a new VAT-free shopping scheme and a freeze in alcohol duty rates plus new rules for self-employed people.

Data to be released on Tuesday:



New Zealand CPI, GDT price index, China industrial output, retail sales, GDP, Italy trade balance, EU ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, Canada housing starts, U.S. redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and NAHB housing market index.