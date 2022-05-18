The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Tuesday as hawkish comments from ECB's official together with upbeat UK jobs data triggered the return of risk appetite. (Dow closed at 32,654, up by 431 points or 1.34%)



Reuters reported U.S. retail sales increased solidly in April as consumers bought motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and frequented restaurants, showing no signs of demand letting up despite high inflation. Retail sales rose 0.9% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised higher to show sales advancing 1.4% instead of 0.7% as previously reported. And the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that despite some encouraging signs price pressures may be peaking, the current environment is "not a time for tremendously nuanced readings of inflation," and U.S. central bank officials will keep tightening policy until inflation comes down in "a convincing way." "There have been some promising signs you can point to," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference. But, he added, "There are some signs that are not so promising."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 128.84 at Asian open and gained to 129.56 in European morning in tandem with U.S. yields. The pair then ratcheted higher 129.77 in New York morning before retreating sharply to 129.08 on profit-taking.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and jumped in European morning on hawkish comments from ECB's Knot. The pair hit session highs at 1.0555 ahead of New York open before stabilising in New York morning.



More from Reuters, the European Central Bank should raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points in July but should not yet rule out a bigger increase, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot told Dutch TV programme College Tour. "The first interest rate hike is now being priced in for the monetary policy meeting of 21 July, and that seems realistic to me," Knot said. And that the ECB should, however, keep the door open to a bigger move if incoming data over the next few months would suggest that inflation is "broadening further or accumulating". "If that is the case, a bigger increase must not be excluded either," Knot said. "In that case a logical next step would amount (to) half a percentage point."



The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and jumped at European open on the release of upbeat UK jobs report. Cable rose to an 11-day high at 1.2498 ahead of New York open before trading broadly sideways.



Data from Reuters on Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.7% in the first three months of this year, official figures showed on Tuesday, below economists' forecasts for it to hold steady at 3.8%. Average earnings, excluding bonuses, were 4.2% higher than a year earlier in the three months to March, above the average forecast in a Reuters poll for wage growth to hold at 4.1%.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



New Zealand PPI, Japan GDP, industrial production, capacity utilization, Australia Westpac leading index, wage price index, China house price, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output prices, DCLG house price, EU HICP, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts and Canada CPI.