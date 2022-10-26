Market review

Dollar falls on return of risk sentiment after release of weakening U.S. data

The greenback fell across the board on Tuesday as a selloff in U.S. yields together with a rally in global equities triggered the return of risk sentiment as investors keep predicting a slower pace of further rate hike from the Federal Reserve after the release of dismal U.S. economic data. (Dow Jones closed at 31,836, up by 337 points or 1.07%)



Reuters reported U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.

The survey's flash manufacturing PMI fell to 49.9 this month, its first contractionary reading since June 2020, from 52.0 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index slipping to 51.0. New orders dropped sharply to their lowest since the COVID lockdowns in the spring of 2020.

The survey's flash services sector PMI fell to 46.6 from 49.3 in September. Services businesses reported both input prices and prices charged nudged up in October after declining steadily since late spring, a reflection of the uneven pace of easing in inflation pressures.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite edging down to 148.64 at Asian open, price recovered and traded sideways in a narrow range. The pair then came under selling pressure in New York and tumbled in tandem with U.S. yields to an intra-day low at 147.52 before staging a short covering bounce to 148.16.



The single currency met renewed selling at 0.9898 in Asian morning and fell to session lows to 0.9849 ahead of New York open on cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling. The pair then rallied to a 2-1/2 week high at 0.9976 on broad-based selloff in usd on return of risk sentiment.



More news from Reuters, German business morale fell slightly in October, though still beating analyst estimates, as companies expectations improved despite less satisfaction with their current business, a survey said on Tuesday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 84.3 following a revised reading of 84.4 in September. Their poll of analysts had pointed to an October reading of 83.3.



The British pound traded sideways after recent hectic trading on political uncertainty in UK and edged down to 1.1272 ahead of European open. Cable 5-week peak of 1.1500 in New York morning as a rally in U.S. equities triggered return of risk sentiment together with falling U.K. yields.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia CPI, Japan leading indicator, coincident index, France consumer confidence, Italy trade balance, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales and Canada BOC rate decision.