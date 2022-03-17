The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers except versus safe haven jpy and swiss franc. Despite initially spike up on Fed's expected rate hike, dollar then quickly erased its gains and fell on return of risk sentiment after less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell. (Dow Jones closed at 34,063, up by 518 points or 1.55%)



Reuters reported the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine. The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee kicked off the move to tighten monetary policy with a quarter-percentage-point increase in the target federal funds rate, lifting that key benchmark from the current near-zero level in a step that will ripple through a variety of other rates charged to consumers and businesses. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking after the end of the latest two-day policy meeting, said the economy is strong enough to weather the rate hikes and maintain its current strong hiring and wage growth, and that the Fed needed to now focus on limiting the impact of price increases on American families.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar bounced to 118.42 in Asian morning and then traded broadly sideways in European session. The pair then found renewed buying at 118.22 in Ne York morning and rallied to a fresh 5-year high at 119.12 in tandem with U.S. yields on expected Fed's rate hike, however, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 118.58 before stabilising.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.1004 in early European morning on Ukraine news. The pair then ratcheted higher to 1.1024 ahead of New York open and despite spiking down to 1.0951 in post-FOMC trading on expected Fed's rate hike, price then erased its losses and rallied to session highs of 1.1047 in tandem with U.S. stocks near the close.



The British pound traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.3064 ahead of European open and then ratcheting higher to 1.3115 in New York open. Despite briefly spiking down to 1.3042 on expected Fed's rate hike, the pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high of 1.3157 on broad-based retreat in usd.



Source from Reuters outline the following:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released early on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed. A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia were very difficult but there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday. "The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," said Zelenskiy. On the data front, U.S. retail sales rose moderately in February as more expensive gasoline and food forced households to cut back spending on other goods, which could restrain economic growth this quarter. Retail sales increased 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for January was revised higher to show sales surging 4.9% instead of 3.8% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales slowing to 0.4%, with estimates ranging from as low as a 0.7% decline to as high as a 1.7% increase.

Data to be released on Thursday:

Japan machinery orders, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU HICP, U.K. BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE Corp bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC vote cut, U.S. Philly Fed manufacturing index, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, housing starts, building permits, industrial production, capacity utilization and manufacturing output.