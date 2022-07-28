Dollar ended the day lower against majority of its peers in post-FOMC trading in New York due to return of risk sentiment after less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell hinting that rates had reached neutrality and at the same time cooling down the fears of economic recession. (Dow closes at 32,197, up by 436 points or 1.37%).



Reuters reported the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would not flinch in its battle against the most intense breakout of inflation in the United States since the 1980s even if that means a "sustained period" of economic weakness and a slowing jobs market.

As he explained the logic behind the stiffest interest rate increases in roughly four decades, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was peppered with questions about whether the U.S. economy was in or on the cusp of a recession - a notion he rejected because U.S. firms continue to hire in excess of 350,000 additional workers each month. "I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession," he told reporters after the end of the U.S. central bank's latest policy meeting, citing an unemployment rate that is still near a half-century low and solid wage growth and job gains. "It doesn't make sense that the U.S. would be in recession." While Powell said he did not think a recession would be needed to fix the problem this time, he acknowledged that the economy was slowing and would likely need to slow more for the Fed to bring the pace of price increases back to earth.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite falling from Asian high at 137.14 to session lows at 136.54 in European morning due partly to cross-buying in jpy, dollar rallied to session highs of 137.46 in New York morning on after Fed's expected 0.75% rate hike before falling sharply to an intra-day low of 136.33 in tandem with US yields on less hawkish comments by Fed's Powell.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained from 1.0129 to 1.0172 ahead of New York open. Later, the pair tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.0097 in New York on usd's broad-based rebound together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. However, price then erased its losses and rallied to session highs of 1.0220 on usd's weakness after Fed Powell's less hawkish comments.



The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.2074 at European open before retreating sharply to 1.2021 in New York morning. Cable then rose in tandem with euro to a 4-week high of 1.2187 on less hawkish hold by Fed's Powell.



Data to be released on Thursday:



Australia retail sales, export prices, import prices, France producer prices, Italy industrial sales, trade balance, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer sentiment, Germany CPI, US GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.