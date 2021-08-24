The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Monday after hitting a 9-1/2 month high last week as investors booked profits on dollar's rally last week together with return of risk sentiment due to rise in global stocks. (Dow Jones ended at 35,335, up by 215 points or 0.61%).



Sources from Reuters, U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weaken the momentum of the rebound from last year's pandemic-induced recession. Data firm IHS Markit said on Monday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 55.4 - the lowest since last December - from 59.9 in July. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the private sector.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar swung wildly on Monday. The pair found renewed buying at 109.68 in New Zealand and gained to 109.93 at Asian open. The pair continued to ratchet higher in tandem with U.S. yields and hit session highs at 110.14 ahead of New York open. However, the pair later erased its gains and tumbled to 109.66 due to falling U.S. yields together with usd's weakness.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1693 in New Zealand and gained to 1.1723 in Asian morning. The pair then continued to trade with a firm bias in Europe and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1750 near New York close on usd's broad-based weakness before stabilising.



The British pound also found renewed buying at 1.3615 (Reuters) in New Zealand and gained to 1.3662 at European open. Despite a brief retreat to 1.3632 in early European morning, cable rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3732 in New York morning on broad-based retreat in usd together with active cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro.



On the data front, Reuters reported Britain's post-lockdown economic bounce-back slowed sharply in August as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials, but strong inflation pressures cooled a bit, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI dropped for the third month in a row, sinking to 55.3 from 59.2 in July, its lowest since February and a sharper fall than a median forecast of 58.4 in a Reuters poll of economists. The fall in the PMI was mostly driven by services firms who make up the bulk of Britain's economy. Manufacturing dipped only slightly although automotive and electrical goods production fell into decline due mainly due to supply constraints.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



New Zealand retail sales, Germany GDP, U.S. building permits, redbook, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.