The greenback fell from a 4-1/2 month high in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and ended flat against majority of its peers after Fed minutes suggesting that there was no consensus about the timing of tapering.
Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year," but appeared to disagree on other key aspects of where monetary policy should turn next in the transition from the pandemic crisis, according to minutes from last month's policy meeting. The account of the July 27-28 meeting showed Fed officials largely expect that later this year they will reduce the central bank's emergency monthly purchases of $120 billion of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
But consensus on other key issues appeared elusive, including the start date and pace of the bond-buying "taper," and whether the bigger risk to the recovery is posed by inflation, ongoing joblessness, or the lurking chance that a resurgent coronavirus may throw things into reverse.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 109.49 in Asian morning and gained to 109.68 in Asia. The pair continued to ratchet higher in Europe on rise in U.S. yields together with cross-selling in jpy and rose to an intra-day high at 110.06 in New York afternoon before retreating to 109.76 in tandem with U.S. yields after less hawkish Fed minutes.
The single currency initially rebounded fm 1.1703 in Australia to 1.1729 in European morning before tumbling to a 10-month trough at 1.1695 in New York on cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. However, price then erased intra-day losses and briefly rallied to session highs of 1.1742 on usd's weakness after release of less hawkish Fed minutes before retreating to 1.1708.
The British pound traded with firm bias and gained to 1.3759 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.3731 at European open on soft UK CPI data. However, the pair found renewed buying there and rose to 1.3770 in early New York morning and later briefly jumped to 1.3786 after less hawkish Fed minutes before retreating to 1.3751.
Sources from Reuters said British inflation cooled more quickly than expected in July when it slowed to 2.0% in annual terms from 2.5% in June, official data showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by them had expected a reading of 2.3%.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, industrial production, EU current account, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, leading index change and Canada ADP employment change.
