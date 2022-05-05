The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers in post-FOMC trading as less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell dismissing the prospect of a 75 bps rate hike triggered broad-based profit taking in USD. (Dow closed higher at 34,061, up by 932 points or 2.81%)

Reuters reported the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, and the U.S. central bank's chief made an appeal to Americans struggling with high inflation to be patient while officials take the hard measures to bring it under control. In a widely expected move, the Fed set its target federal funds rate to a range between 0.75% and 1% in a unanimous decision, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers were ready to approve half-percentage-point rate hikes at upcoming policy meetings in June and July.

In a news conference after the release of the Fed's policy statement, Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in a coming meeting, a comment that triggered a stock market rally. The Fed also said it would start next month to reduce the roughly $9 trillion stash of assets accumulated during its efforts to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic as another lever to bring inflation under control.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar initially retreated from 130.20 at Asian open to 129.80 at New York open in tandem with U.S. yields. The pair then jumped to session highs of 130.37 before falling to an intra-day low of 128.64 in post-FOMCon broad-based profit taking in usd due to less hawkish comments by Fed's Powell. The pair then staged a short covering rebound to 129.29 before stabilising.

Souces from Reuters, U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in April, likely restrained by persistent worker shortages. Private payrolls rose by 247,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for March was revised higher to show 479,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 455,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 395,000 jobs.

The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging down to 1.0507 at European open. The pair then edged up to 1.0554 at New York open on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. Despite briefly falling to session lows of 1.2452, price then rallied to an intra-day high of 1.0631 in post-FOMC on broad-based retreat in usd after less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell.

The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 1.2468 at European open. Despite ratcheting lower to session lows of 1.2452 in New York, price then rose to an intra-day high of 1.2638 in post-FOMC on broad-based weakness in USD.

Data to be released on Thursday

Japan Market Holiday, Australia building permits, trade balance, imports, exports, China Caixin Services PMI, Germany industrial orders, Swiss CPI, France industrial output, U.K. Markit Services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MPC vote cut, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote hike, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs and productivity.