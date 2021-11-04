The greenback erased its gains initially and ended the day lower against majority of its peers despite bond tapering announcement after Fed's dovish comments on believing that high inflation would be still transitory and rapid rise in interest rate is not required likely.



Reuters reported earlier the Federal Reserve threw its weight back behind the drive for a full U.S. jobs recovery on Wednesday, restating its belief that current high inflation is "expected to be transitory" and, despite risks to that view, arguing that price pressures will ease and pave the way for stronger employment and economic growth in the months to come.

Even as the U.S. central bank announced it was tucking away one of its main pandemic-fighting tools, by trimming its massive bond-buying program beginning this month, its latest policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks in a news conference signaled it would stay patient - and wait for more job growth - before raising interest rates. "Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizeable price increases in some sectors," the Fed said in its latest policy statement, adding that "an easing of supply constraints (is) expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 114.00 at Asian open and retreated to 113.75 in Asian morning and then ratcheted lower to session lows at 113.73. However, the pair then rose to 114.14 in New York morning on the back of upbeat US ISM services PMI. Despite retreating to 113.79, the pair then briefly rallied to session highs of 114.21 but only to weaken to 113.89 on usd's weakness due to Fed's dovish hold before stabilising.



Further news from Reuters, a measure of U.S. services industry activity surged to a record high in October likely as declining COVID-19 cases boosted demand, but businesses remained burdened by snarled supply chains and the resulting exorbitant prices. The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index vaulted to a reading of 66.7 last month. That was the highest since the series started in 1997 and followed a 61.9 reading in September. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to 1.1598 in European morning. However, the pair then dropped to session lows at 1.1563 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength post release of US data. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high of 1.1616 in post FOMC trading on renewed usd's weakness after Fed J. Powell's dovish comments.

The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.3634 ahead of European open. Despite a brief fall to session lows at 1.3608 in early European morning, the pair rallied to 1.3666 in New York morning on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. Later, despite retreating to 1.3644, cable then rose again to an intra-day high of 1.36991 on broad-based usd's weakness in post-FOMC trading.



Data to be released on Thursday:



Japan services PMI, Australia trade balance, imports, exports, Germany industrial orders, Markit services PMI, Swiss consumer confidence, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, producer prices, U.K. Markit construction PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MPC vote hike, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.