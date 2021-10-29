The greenback tumbled against majority of its peers on Thursday as the release of downbeat U.S. GDP data triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve may delay its timing on tapering the asset purchases.



Reuters just reported the U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections flared up, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods like automobiles that almost stifled consumer spending. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.0% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. That was slowest since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy suffered a historic contraction in the wake of stringent mandatory measures to contain the first wave of coronavirus cases.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 113.86 at Asian open and retreated to 113.51 in Asia. Despite staging a rebound to 113.74 in early European morning, price tumbled at New York open on the release of downbeat U.S. GDP data and hit a 2-week low at 113.25 in New York morning before stabilising.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia and briefly rebounded to 1.1614 in Europe before retreating to 1.1583. However, the pair then surged at New York open on usd's broad-based weakness following the release of soft U.S. GDP data together with comments from ECB President Lagarde and later hit a 1-month peak at 1.1692 in New York morning due partly to cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before trading sideways.



Sources from Reuters, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that financial markets appeared to be pricing in ECB interest rate hikes, or a rate "liftoff", much sooner than the bank itself. "Our analysis certainly does not support that the conditions of our forward guidance are satisfied at the time of 'liftoff' as expected by markets, nor anytime soon thereafter," Lagarde told reporters after the bank's policy meeting. "We really looked and very deeply tested our analysis of the drivers of inflation, and we are confident that our anticipation and our analysis is actually correct," she added.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3723 in Asian morning and gained to 1.3774 in early European morning. Despite retreating briefly to 1.3731 at New York open, the pair jumped in tandem with euro on usd's broad-based weakness and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3815 in New York before easing.



In other news, Reuters said that the European Central Bank left policy unchanged on Thursday as widely expected, holding fire before a set of crucial decisions in December on ending pandemic emergency stimulus and returning policy to a more normal setting. Confirming its policy stance, the ECB will continue to buy bonds at a "moderately lower" pace this quarter than in the preceding six months, aiming to keep down borrowing costs while the economy rebounds from the pandemic. It also maintained its guidance to keep interest rates exceptionally low for years to come, a stipulation increasingly challenged by financial investors, who are doubting the ECB's narrative on inflation.



