The greenback resumed its recent losing streak and ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Wednesday as continued optimism about progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine triggered the return of risk sentiment.
Reuters reported Russia's lead negotiator at talks with Ukraine said on Wednesday that Kyiv had stated a willingness to meet core Russian demands, but that Moscow's position on the Donbas region and annexed Crimea remained unchanged. Vladimir Medinsky said on Russian television that Ukraine had said in writing it was willing to give up its ambition of joining NATO, adopt 'non-bloc' status, renounce nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and commit not to host foreign troops or military bases on its soil. Medinsky also said Ukraine had agreed not to conduct military exercises with foreign armies except by agreement with state guarantors including Russia.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 123.20 at Tokyo open and fell to an intra-day low at 121.32 in Asian morning due to broad-based buying in jpy. The pair then stabilised and staged a short-covering rebound to 122.24 in New York morning before trading sideways.
Sources from Reuters, the U.S. economy grew robustly in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed on Wednesday, but momentum has slowed significantly amid a surge in COVID-19 infections at the start of the year, snarled supply chains and soaring inflation. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth. That was revised slightly down from the 7.0% pace estimated in February. The economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter. Growth is 3.1% above its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would be revised up to a 7.1% rate. The revision to the fourth-quarter GDP reading reflected downgrades to consumer spending and export growth.
The single currency traded with a firm bias and extended its recent winning streak to 1.1161 in European morning. Euro then found renewed buying at 1.1113 at New York open and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1170 on usd's broad-based weakness.
The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.3159 in European morning. Cable then ratcheted higher to session highs at 1.3182 in New York on usd's weakness before retreating to 1.3127 on cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan industrial output, housing starts, construction orders, Australia building permits, China NBS non-manufacturing PMI, NBS manufacturing PMI, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, France producer prices, CPI, consumer spending, Germany retail sales, unemployment rate, unemployment change, Italy CPI, unemployment rate, EU unemployment rate, U.S. continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, PCE price index, personal spending, personal income, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP
