The greenback fell against majority of its peers in New York afternoon after the Federal Reserve kept its rates on hold and as Chairman Powell said it was not the time to talk about tapering its asset purchases.



Reuters reported, the Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady on Wednesday, nodding to the U.S. economy's growing strength but giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery. "Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened," the U.S. central bank said in a unanimous policy statement at the end of a two-day meeting. Despite the improving economy, the Fed on Wednesday repeated the guidance it has used since December, setting the list of conditions that must be met before it considers pulling back from the emergency support put in place to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar continued its recent ascent and gained to a 13-day high of 109.07 in European morning due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields, the pair erased intra-day gains and later fell to 108.58 near New York close due to Federal Reserve's dovish hold.



The single currency initially fell from 1.2092 in Australia to session lows of 1.2057 in early European morning before rebounding to 1.2079. Despite retreating to 1.2058 in New York morning, euro erased intraday losses and rallied to +a fresh 2-month high of 1.2134 in post-FOMC on broad-based usd's weakness.



Although the British pound initially fell from 1.3914 in Australia to 1.3863 in European morning and then ratcheted lower to session lows of 1.3862, cable then erased intra-day losses and rose to a 1-week high of 1.3951 in New York afternoon on the Federal Reserve's dovish hold.



Data to be released on Thursday :



New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity, Australia export prices, import prices, U.K. nationwide house price, Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, HICP, Italy producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate, US GDP, GDP deflator, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, Canada average weekly earnings.