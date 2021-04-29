The greenback fell against majority of its peers in New York afternoon after the Federal Reserve kept its rates on hold and as Chairman Powell said it was not the time to talk about tapering its asset purchases.
Reuters reported, the Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady on Wednesday, nodding to the U.S. economy's growing strength but giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery. "Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened," the U.S. central bank said in a unanimous policy statement at the end of a two-day meeting. Despite the improving economy, the Fed on Wednesday repeated the guidance it has used since December, setting the list of conditions that must be met before it considers pulling back from the emergency support put in place to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar continued its recent ascent and gained to a 13-day high of 109.07 in European morning due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields, the pair erased intra-day gains and later fell to 108.58 near New York close due to Federal Reserve's dovish hold.
The single currency initially fell from 1.2092 in Australia to session lows of 1.2057 in early European morning before rebounding to 1.2079. Despite retreating to 1.2058 in New York morning, euro erased intraday losses and rallied to +a fresh 2-month high of 1.2134 in post-FOMC on broad-based usd's weakness.
Although the British pound initially fell from 1.3914 in Australia to 1.3863 in European morning and then ratcheted lower to session lows of 1.3862, cable then erased intra-day losses and rose to a 1-week high of 1.3951 in New York afternoon on the Federal Reserve's dovish hold.
Data to be released on Thursday :
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity, Australia export prices, import prices, U.K. nationwide house price, Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, HICP, Italy producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate, US GDP, GDP deflator, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, Canada average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.
Dogecoin price spikes on social media buzz, but eager DOGE sellers intervene
Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.