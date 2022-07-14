Market Review - 14/07/2022 00:15GMT

Dollar falls in New York on profit-taking after initial jump on upbeat U.S. inflation



Although the greenback rose briefly as the release of upbeat U.S. inflation data triggered speculation of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, usd then retreated from a 20-year high in New York trading in tandem with U.S. yields.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer prices accelerated in June as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years and cementing the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points later this month.

The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month after advancing 1.0% in May, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would rise 1.1%. Consumer prices are surging, driven by snarled global supply chains and massive fiscal stimulus from governments early in the COVID-19 pandemic.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 137.25 in Asian morning before moving sideways. The pair then jumped at New York open on the release of upbeat U.S. inflation data and hit a fresh 24-year peak at 137.86 in New York morning. However, price then retreated sharply in tandem with U.S. yields to 137.11 before stabilising.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging down to 1.0007 in early European morning. Despite rebounding to 1.0100, price fell to a fresh 20-year bottom at 0.9999 on usd's strength after the release of red hot U.S. inflation data. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.0121 on short covering in New York morning before easing.



The British pound traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.1936 at European open on release of upbeat UK GPD data before moving sideways. Cable then fell sharply to session lows at 1.1828 at New York open on usd's strength before rallying in tandem with euro to 1.1967 in New York morning before retreating.



More news from Reuters, Britain's economy grew by a monthly 0.5% in May, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected gross domestic product (GDP) to show zero growth in May from April. Over the three months to May, GDP was up by 0.4%, compared with the Reuters poll forecast of 0.0%.

The Bank of England has predicted that GDP will contract in the April-June period. Although it is expected to return to growth in the third quarter, many analysts point to the risk of the economy going into a recession later this year.



Data to be released on Thursday:



U.K. RICS housing price balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, Swiss producer/import prices, France Market Holiday, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, PPI and Canada manufacturing sales.