The greenback fell across the board in New York on Wednesday despite data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December together with falling U.S. Treasury yields.
Reuters reported U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, with the annual increase in inflation the largest in nearly four decades, which could bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.
The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after advancing 0.8% in November, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through December, the CPI surged 7.0%. That was the biggest year-on-year increase since June 1982 and followed a 6.8% rise in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.4% and shooting up 7.0% on a year-on-year basis.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia before meeting renewed selling at 115.46 in European morning and dropping to an intra-day low at 114.39 in New York on usd's broad-based weakness despite strong but in-line U.S. inflation together with falling U.S. Treasury yields.
The single currency traded sideways in Asia before retreating to 1.1355 in European morning. Euro then jumped in New York morning on usd's broad-based weakness and rose to a near 2-month peak at 1.1452 before stabilising.
The British pound traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.3645 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.3622 in European morning. The pair then found renewed buying there and rose to a fresh 2-month peak at 1.3714 near New York close on broad-based selling in usd despite strong but in-line US inflation data.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand building permits, Australia consumer inflation, U.K. RICS housing price balance, Italy industrial output, trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and PPI.
