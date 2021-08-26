Dollar and yen fell broadly on return of risk appetite on Wednesday, intra-day rising U.S. treasury yields in New York session led to broad-based yen selling. (U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ended at 1.344, up by 3.64%)



On the data front, Reuters reported the following, new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods were steady in July, but an acceleration in shipments suggested business investment in equipment could offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the unchanged reading in orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, last month followed a 1.0% increase in June. And the Economists polled had forecast core capital goods orders climbing 0.5%.

Shipments of core capital goods rose 1.0% after increasing 0.6% in June. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.



Versus the Japanese yen, price swung broadly sideways in Asia and European morning, despite intra-day retreat from 109.86 (Asia) to 109.69 in early European morning, the pair caught a bid at New York open due to rally in U.S. yields and climbed to session highs of 110.12 before retreating to 109.98 on broad-based decline in usd.



The euro also moved broadly sideways initially in Asia, despite staging a rebound from 1.1733 to 1.1759 in European morning, price ratcheted lower to session lows of 1.1726 (Reuters) on rally in U.S. yields but quickly rebounded due to cross-buying vs yen and chf. The single currency later hit a 1-week peak of 1.1774 near New York close on broad-based usd's weakness.



Sterling moved sideways in tandem with euro in Asian and European morning, although price retreated from 1.3743 to 1.3698 at New York open, price later erased intra-day losses and rallied to session highs of 1.3767 near the close on cross-buying in sterling as well as renewed usd's weakness.



Data to be released on Thursday :



Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France business climate, Italy industrial sales, U.S. GDP, Core PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.

