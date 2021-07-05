The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Friday as despite the release of robust U.S. NFP data, investors focused on the rise in unemployment rate and booked profits from usd's recent rise ahead of Monday's U.S. Independence Day holiday.



Reuters reported U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force.



Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May.



Versus the Japanese yen, although price edged up to a fresh 15-month peak of 111.65 in Asia before trading sideways till European open, price met renewed selling and tumbled fm 111.60 at New York open in post-NFP to 111.16 in New York morning. Although the pair staged a short-covering rebound to 111.37, price later hit session lows of 110.96 in New York afternoon.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell in Europe on dovish comments from ECB's Lagarde and then dropped briefly to a fresh 11-week trough at 1.1808 after the release of U.S. jobs report. However, price quickly erased intra-day losses and later ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.1874 on dollar's broad-based weakness.



Earlier according to Reuters, the euro zone's economy is beginning to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump but this recovery remains fragile, the European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday. "We agreed to maintain (emergency stimulus) measures until at least March 2022, and in any case, until we judge that the coronavirus crisis phase is over," Lagarde told local French daily La Provence. "While the recovery is now beginning to get under way, it remains fragile."



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before meeting renewed selling at 1.3776 and then fell to a 2-1/2 month low of 1.3733 after release of U.S. jobs report. However, price quickly erased its losses and rallied to as high as 1.3844 near the close on active buying in sterling.



In other news, on Friday Reuters said the strong monthly jobs report suggests the U.S. may return to pre-pandemic employment levels earlier than once expected, said White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein in an interview with them.

On the data front, they also reported the new orders for U.S.-made goods rebounded sharply in May, while business spending on equipment remained solid, despite bottlenecks in the supply chain. The Commerce Department said on Friday that factory orders surged 1.7% in May after slipping 0.1% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders rebounding 1.6%. Orders increased 17.2% on a year-on-year basis.



Data to be released thist week:



Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, building permits, retail sales, Japan services PMI, coincident index, leading indicator, China Caixin services PMI, France industrial output, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, Sentix index, U.K. Markit services PMI and U.S. market holiday on Monday.



New Zealand NZIER confidence, GDT price index, Japan all household spending, RBA rate decision, Germany industrial orders, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales, ZEW survey expectations, U.S. Markit services PMI and ISM non-manufacturing PMI on Tuesday.



Australia AIG services index, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house prices, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, U.S. MBA mortgage application, redbook, JOLTUS job openings and Canada Ivey PMI on Wednesday.



U.K. RICS housing price balance, Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Canada leading index, housing starts, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims on Thursday.



China PPI, CPI, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, Italy industrial output, Canada employment change, unemployment rate, U.S. wholesales inventories and wholesales sales on Friday.