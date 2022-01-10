The greenback fell across the board in hectic post-NFP New York trading on Friday as the release of upbeat average earning and unemployment was offset the poor non-farm and private payrolls data.



Reuters reported on the following:

U.S. employment increased less than expected in December amid worker shortages and job gains could remain moderate in the near term as spiraling COVID-19 infections disrupt economic activity.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for November was revised up to show payrolls advancing by 249,000 jobs instead of the previously reported 210,000. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.2% in November, underscoring tightening labor market conditions.

Economists polled had forecast payrolls rising by 400,000 and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.1%. Payrolls estimates ranged from as low as 150,000 to as high as 1.1 million jobs. The government revised household survey data, which provides the jobless rate, for the last five years.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 116.04 in Asia and retreated to 115.76 in early European morning due to broad-based weakness in usd. Despite a brief rebound to +115.92+ after the release of U.S. jobs report, price fell to session lows at 115.52 in New York in hectic post-NFP trading.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.1319 in European morning before retreating to 1.1293 at New York open. The pair then rallied to session highs at 1.1364 in New York on usd's weakness in post-NFP trading together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling and chf.



The British pound rebounded in tandem with euro to 1.3552 in Asian morning before retreating to

1.3528 in early European morning. Cable then jumped from 1.3530 at New York open to session highs of 1.3597 on usd's weakness in post-NFP trading.



More news by Reuters, growth in Britain's construction sector cooled in December as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 54.3 in December from 55.5 in November. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 54.0.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said she supports gradual rate hikes this year and would like to start shrinking the central bank's balance sheet faster than the last time the Fed did so. "I would prefer to see us adjust the policy rate gradually and move into balance sheet reduction earlier than we did in the last cycle," Daly said at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association, held virtually because of the pandemic. She said she would not prefer to start shrinking the balance sheet simultaneously with the first Fed rate hike, but could imagine adjusting the balance sheet after one or two rate hikes.



Data to be released this week :



Australia building permits, Japan Market Holiday, Italy industrial sales, unemployment rate, EU Sentix index, unemployment rate, U.S. wholesale inventories, wholesale sales on Monday.



U.K. BRC retail sales, NIESR GDP estimate, Australia retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Italy retail sales, U.S. mortgage application and redbook on Tuesday.



Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, China PPI, CPI, EU industrial production, U.S. CPI and Federal budget on Wednesday.



New Zealand building permits, Australia consumer inflation, U.K. RICS housing price balance, Italy industrial output, trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and PPI on Thursday.



Japan corporate goods price, China exports, imports, trade balance, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, France budget balance, CPI, EU trade balance, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization,