The greenback fell across the board and tumble to a 1-week bottom on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision on late Wednesday and on caution over ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Reuters reported Ukraine and Russia are taking peace talks seriously but a very big gap remains between the two sides, Western officials said on Thursday. "Both sides are taking them seriously but there is a very, very big gap between the positions in question," one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Those ... who saw (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin addressing the nation yesterday would be forgiven for thinking that Russia was not in compromising mood," another official said.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 119.02 at Asian open and retreated to 118.61. The pair continued to ratchet lower in Europe and fell to an intra-day low at 118.37 in New York on usd's broad-based weakness on rise in global stocks before staging a short-covering rebound.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.1067 in early European morning. Euro then rallied in New York trading on usd's broad-based weakness together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling to a 12-day high at 1.1137 before stabilising.
The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to session highs at 1.3211 ahead of New York open. The pair then tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3088 on the Bank of England's dovish rate hike before staging a strong short-covering rebound to 1.3173 in New York.
More from Reuters, the Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday for a third meeting running, as expected, but softened its language on the need for further increases from here. Eight out of nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to raise Bank Rate to 0.75% from 0.5%, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise borrowing costs for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe voted to keep rates on hold, warning of a big hit to demand from higher commodity prices. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a unanimous vote for higher rates.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand GDP, Japan nationwide CPI, BOJ interest rate decision, tertiary industry activity, Italy trade balance, EU labour costs, trade balance, Canada retail sales, new housing price index, U.S. leading index change and existing home sales.
