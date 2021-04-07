The greenback continued Monday's weakness and ended Tuesday lower against majority of its peers due to further decline in U.S. Treasury yields.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar remained on the front foot and gained to 110.40 in Asia, then to session highs of 110.55 in Europe, price erased intra-day gains and later tumbled to a 1-week low of 109.68 in New York on renewed usd's weakness due to fall in U.S. Treasury yields.
Although the single currency extended Monday's rally and gained to 1.1821 at Asian open, price retreated to 1.1796 in European morning on profit-taking. However, price found renewed buying there and later rallied to a 12-day high of 1.1877 in New York on usd's weakness.
The British pound retreated from 1.3915 in Australia to 1.3890 in Asia and despite a brief rise to a 2-week high of 1.3919, cable met renewed selling and tumbled to session lows of 1.3818 in Europe on cross-selling in sterling before rebounding to 1.3866 in New York on usd's weakness as well as short-covering but only to weaken further to 1.3802.
In other news, Reuters reported the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for British economic growth, which is set to outpace the euro zone this year after its slump in 2020 but is unlikely to regain its pre-pandemic size until some time in 2022. The IMF said Britain's economy would grow by 5.3% in 2021, up from a previous forecast of 4.5% it made in January. The IMF forecasts published on Tuesday predicted growth of 4.4% for the euro zone in 2021 and 3.6% for Germany, while France was expected to show a 5.8% expansion.
Data to be released on Wednesday :
Australia AIG construction index, Markit services PMI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, UK Markit services PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage applications, trade balance, and Canada trade balance, exports, imports, Ivey PMI.
