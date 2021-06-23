The greenback surrendered its initial gains made in Asia and Europe and dropped in New York session after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell reaffirms pledge to not raise interest rates too quickly.

Reuters reported Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation. "We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," Powell said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. Recent price increases have pushed the consumer price index to a 13-year high, prompting Republicans on the committee to offer charts detailing spikes in consumer items like bacon and used cars to suggest price increases are getting out of hand.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 110.22 at Asian open and gained to 110.53 at European open. The pair continued to ratchet higher due partly to cross-selling in jpy and rose to an intra-day high at 110.79 in New York morning before retreating to 110.59 on selling in USD after

Fed J. Powell's dovish testimony.

The single currency remained on the backfoot in Asia and dropped to session lows at 1.1882 in European morning on rebound in dollar. The pair then erased intra-day losses and rallied to an intra-day high of 1.1952 in New York on broad-based USD's weakness after Fed J. Powell's dovish testimony.

The British pound went through hectic trading as despite coming under pressure in Asia and falling to session lows at 1.3861 in European morning, price rebounded strongly to 1.3963 in New York morning due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro.

In other news, Reuters saying the U.S. economy is not yet at the point where financial stability risks are so great that the Federal Reserve should begin to scale back its support, though it should stay vigilant, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday. "I don't think we're at that level where we're facing that tradeoff between, you know, macro policy tools needing to be dialed back because of financial stability risks," Mester said after delivering remarks where she said she is in favor of adjusting the Fed's framework to more specifically account for financial stability concerns. "But I think we need to be cognizant of the fact that we should always be looking at those and we're in a low interest rate environment."

On the data front, Reuters confirmed U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber.

Existing home sales dropped 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.80 million units last month, back to their pre-pandemic level, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. Sales fell in the Northeast, West and the densely populated South, but rose in the Midwest. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales falling to a rate of 5.72 million units in May.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, coincident index, leading indicator, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage app, building permits, current account, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, new home sales and Canada retail sales.