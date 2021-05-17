The greenback fell across the board on Friday as the release of weak U.S. sales data fueled concerns about the country's economic recovery, intra-day rise in U.S. equities triggered return of risk sentiment. The benchmark S&P 500 closed up 1.49% at 4,173.



Reuters reported U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks faded, but an acceleration is likely in the coming months amid record savings and a reopening economy. The Commerce Department said on Friday the unchanged reading in retail sales last month followed a 10.7% surge in March, an upward revision from the previously reported 9.7% increase. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 1.0%.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite gaining from 109.42 in Australia to session highs of 109.65 in Asia, dollar met renewed selling and tumbled to 109.26 in Europe. The pair then edged lower to +an intra-day low of 109.20 at New York open on weak U.S. retail sales before staging a recovery to 109.45 in tandem with U.S. yields, price lasted traded at 109.34 near the close.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.2072 in Asia and rose to 1.2129 in European morning on cross-buying in euro especially versus sterling before retreating to 1.2104. The pair then ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.2147 in New York morning on broad-based usd's weakness.



In other news, Reuters reported European Central Bank policymakers set the stage for a June 10 showdown over the future of their COVID-19 emergency bond purchases when they met in April but stopped short of discussing their next move, the account of their meeting showed on Friday.



The ECB, which is already providing record support, has helped the recession-hit euro zone economy through its worst crisis to date. But a robust recovery, coupled with a jump in inflation, will be forcing policymakers to debate whether to start dialling back the ECB's 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Arguments are stacking up fairly evenly on both sides, suggesting a difficult decision next month.



Sterling traded broadly sideways in Asia before rebounding to 1.4076 in early European morning. The pair then ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.4111 in New York morning on usd's weakness and later moved broadly sideways in subdued New York afternoon.



Data to be released this week :



U.K. rightmove house price, Japan corporation goods price, machinery orders, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, Swiss producer/import price, Italy CPI, Canada housing starts, U.S. NY Fed manufacturing, NAHB housing market index on Monday.



Japan GDP, Tertiary industry activities, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy trade balance, EU employment change, trade balance, GDP, U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook, New Zealand GDT price index on Tuesday.



New Zealand PPI inputs, PPI outputs, Australia Westpac leading index, consumer sentiment, wage price index, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, EU HICP, U.S. Mortgage app, Canada CPI, CPI BoC core on Wednesday.



Japan Machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment change, Germany producer prices, EU construction output, current account, U.K. CBI trends orders, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing index, leading index change, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index on Thursday.



Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, U.K. retail sales, markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, Swiss industrial production, France markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, Germany markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, Italy markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, EU markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, consumer confidence, Canada retail sales, U.S. markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, existing home sales on Friday.