The greenback snapped it's recent winning streak and ended Friday lower against majority of its peers, except versus safe-heaven Japanese yen due to return of risk sentiment on gain in global equities.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar continued its recent winning streak and gained from 109.14 to 109.31 in Asia. Intra-day rally accelerated at at European open and price rose in tandem with U.S. yields to a near 10-month high at 109.84 in New York before retreating on profit taking.



The single currency gained respite in Asia after Thursday's selloff to a 4-month low at 1.1762. The pair caught a bid in European morning and rose to 1.1798 on usd's broad-based retreat. Despite a pullback to 1.1773 on usd's recovery, price later climbed to session highs of 1.1804 in New York on drop in U.S. Treasury yields and then traded broadly sideways.



Reuters reported German business morale hit its highest level in almost two years in March as rising demand for manufactured goods kept factories in Europe's largest economy humming through rising coronavirus infections and lockdown restrictions, a survey showed on Friday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index shot up to 96.6, the highest reading since June 2019, from an upwardly revised 92.7 in February. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a February reading of 93.2.



The British pound extended Thursday's rally and rose from 1.3728 in Australia to 1.3791 in Europe on usd's weakness as well as cross-buying in sterling. Despite retreating to 1.3752 at New York open, the pair then rallied to session highs of 1.3812 before retreating on profit-taking.



Data to be released this week :



U.S. Dallas Fed mfg business index on Monday.



New Zealand building permit, Japan unemployment, retail sales, Italy consumer confidence, Swiss KOF indicator, France producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate, Germany CPI, HCIP, Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, CS home price, consumer confidence on Tuesday.



Japan industrial output, construction orders, housing starts, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, building permits, China NBS non-mfg PMI, NBS mfg PMI, Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, U.K. GDP, nationwide house price, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HCIP, Italy CPI, U.S. MBA mortgage app, ADP employment change, Chicago PMI, pending home sales, Canada GDP, producer prices on Wednesday.



Australia AIG manufacturing index, retail sales, trade balance AUD, imports, exports, Japan Tankan big mfg index, Tankan small mfg index, Jibun bank mfg PMI, China caixin mfg PMI, Germany retail sales, markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss CPI, retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy markit manufacturing PMI, France markit manufacturing PMI, EU markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. initial jobless claims, cont. jobless claims, markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits, markit manufacturing PMI on Thursday.



U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings on Friday.