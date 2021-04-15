The greenback extended its recent decline and fell to three-week lows on Wednesday as a rally in U.S. stocks triggered the return of risk sentiment.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar continued Tuesday's selloff and fell to a near 3-week low of 108.76 in Asia before staging a strong rebound to 109.06 in Europe, then 109.09 in New York morning due to recovery in U.S. yields together with cross-selling in jpy but only to weaken to 108.89 near the close.



The single currency continued its recent ascent and rose to 1.1973 in European morning. Despite retreating to 1.1952 due partly to a rebound in usd, euro then ratcheted higher to a near 1-month high of 1.1987 in New York on usd's renewed weakness before trading sideways.



Reuters reported the euro zone economy is still standing on the "two crutches" of monetary and fiscal stimulus and these cannot be taken away until there is a full recovery, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. "Think of a patient which is out of a deep crisis but still on two crutches," Lagarde told a Reuters Breakingviews event. "You don't want to remove either crutch, the fiscal or the monetary, until the patient can actually walk fine and to do that means support well into the recovery."



The British pound went through a roller-coaster session as despite rising from 1.3749 in Australia to session highs of 1.3809 in European morning, price retreated sharply to 1.3751 at New York open on cross-selling in sterling. However, cable then rebounded in tandem with euro to 1.3799 on usd's weakness and then moved broadly sideways.



Data to be released on Thursday :



New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer inflation experience, employment change, unemployment rate, Germany CPI, HICP, wholesale price index, France CPI, Italy CPI, U.S. NY Fed manufacturing, initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Canada manufacturing sales, ADP employment change.