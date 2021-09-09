The greenback continued its recent winning streak gained across the board on Wednesday as a fall in global stocks triggered risk-averse buying in usd.
Versus the Japanese yen, the greenback traded with a firm bias in Asia and extended Tuesday's ascent to a 3-1/2 week peak at 110.44 at European open. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price fell to session lows at 110.15 in Europe due partly to safe-haven jpy buying before moving sideways.
The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1851 in Asian morning and retreated to 1.1829 in Europe. Despite a brief rebound to 1.1844 on ECB Holzmann's comments, price fell to a 1-week low at 1.1803 in New York morning as a selloff in European stocks triggered risk-averse buying in usd together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then staged a short-covering rebound to 1.1829 in New York.
Reuters reported the European Central Bank could be tightening policy sooner than many now expect as inflationary pressures could prove to be more persistent, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said in a contribution to the Eurofi Magazine. "There is the possibility that we may be able to normalize monetary policy sooner than most financial market experts expect," Holzmann, Austria's central bank chief said. "I see potential upward price pressures coming from persisting global supply bottlenecks, mounting labor shortages in several sectors, pent-up demand and higher savings triggering a stronger spending spree, cost effects from effectively implementing climate change policies, and last but not least, higher headline inflation getting entrenched into inflation expectations," Holzmann added.
The British pound also met renewed selling at 1.3790 in Asian morning and fell to session lows at 1.3727 in New York morning on risk-averse usd buying together with continued concerns of tax hike in UK. However, cable then pared its losses and rebounded to 1.3784 in New York after UK parliament voted to support UK tax hikes.
More news from Reuters, British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to direct more funds into the country's creaking health and social care system. Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not to increase taxes, and only set out the full plan on Tuesday. Despite the backlash his party, with a working majority of 83, won the vote 319 to 248. Under the proposal, the rate of National Insurance payroll taxes paid by both workers and employers will rise by 1.25 percentage points, with the same increase also applied to the tax on shareholder dividends.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand manufacturing sales, U.K. RICS housing price balance, China PPI, CPI, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, EU ECB refinancing rate, deposit rate, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.
