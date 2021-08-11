The greenback extended its recent winning streak and hit multi-week highs against majority of its peers on Tuesday on continued speculation that the release of upbeat U.S. jobs report and hawkish comments from several Fed's officials last week would push the Federal Reserve to start tightening its monetary policy.



Reuters reported U.S. worker productivity growth slowed in the second quarter, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 2.3% annualized rate last quarter. Data for the first quarter was revised lower to show productivity rising at a 4.3% rate instead of the previously reported 5.4% pace.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected productivity to rise at a 3.5% rate. Productivity jumped early in the pandemic before slumping in the final three months of 2020, and has since rebounded.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and extended its recent ascent to a 2-week peak at 110.59 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength together with rise in U.S. yields before stabilising.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia. The pair then met renewed selling at 1.1742 at European open and fell to a fresh 4-month trough at 1.1710 in New York on usd's strength together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound briefly extended its recent losses and fell to 1.3837 in Asian morning. However, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and the pair gained to session highs at 1.3872 in Europe on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro and jpy. The pair then erased its gains and dropped to a 2-week trough at 1.3827 in New York on usd's broad-based strength.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

Australia consumer sentiment, Japan machine tool orders, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy CPI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal Budget.