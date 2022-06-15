The greenback extended its recent ascent and ended the day higher against majority of its peers due to rising U.S. Treasury yields together with speculation of an aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike (75bps) on Wednesday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar rallied from 113.88 to 134.81 in Asia on news of additional bond purchases from Bank of Japan. The pair then retreated sharply to 134.02 in European morning before rising to a fresh 24-year high at 135.47 near New York close due to a rally in U.S. yields together with usd's broad-based strength.



Reuters reported the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Tuesday it would conduct additional outright purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGB) on Wednesday. The central bank said it would offer to buy 800 billion yen ($5.94 billion) worth of notes with maturity of more than five years and up to 10 years, up from 500 billion yen it originally was set to offer. The BOJ said it would also offer to make additional, unscheduled outright purchases of notes of various shorter and longer maturities.



The single currency extended its recent decline to a near 1-month trough at 1.0398 in Asia before rising to an intra-day high at 1.0484 in European morning on short-covering together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 1.0400 in New York on usd's broad-based strength.



The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.2210 (Reuters) at European open. However, the pair met renewed selling there and tumbled to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in New York on usd's strength together with broad-based cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro on market woes of prospect of another Scottish referendum.



More news from Reuters, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said she was nearly ready to give more details on how the nation's devolved parliament could move ahead with a new independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), is aiming to hold a vote by the end of 2023 even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to issue a "Section 30" order to allow one. "If we are to uphold democracy here in Scotland, we must forge a way forward, if necessary without a Section 30 order... However, we must do so in a lawful manner," Sturgeon said in a speech.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, tertiary industry activities, Australia consumer sentiment, China industrial output, retail sales, Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, France CPI, EU trade balance, industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Fed interest rate decision and Canada housing starts.