Dollar extends recent winning streak on speculation of aggressive Fed action
The greenback resumed its recent winning streak and rose against majority of its peers on Thursday to a fresh 20-year high on continued speculation that the Federal Reserve would act aggressively on its rate hikes, however, the dollar later pared its gains and retreated on less hawkish comments from Fed's Waller.
Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for a second straight week last week, suggesting some cooling in the labor market amid tighter monetary policy and financial conditions.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 244,000 for the week ended July 9, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 applications for the latest week. Claims had been hovering around 230,000 since June.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose to a fresh 24-year peak at 139.39 in European morning before retreating sharply to 138.61 on profit-taking. The pair then rebounded to 139.37 on renewed yen selling in New York morning before trading sideways.
The single currency remained under pressure and retreated to 1.0007 at European open. Despite rebounding strongly to 1.0050 in European morning, price fell to a fresh 20-year bottom at +0.9953+ in New York morning on usd's strength together with Italian politics concern. The pair then pared its losses and staged a strong short-covering rebound to 1.0048 in New York on less hawkish comments from Fed's Waller.
Sources from Reuters, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government risked collapse on Thursday after the 5-Star Movement, one of its members, failed to support a parliamentary confidence vote including measures to offset the cost of living crisis. Straight after the vote, Draghi headed to the Quirinale Palace in Rome to meet President Sergio Mattarella, the supreme arbiter in Italian politics, and the two men held talks for almost an hour.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.1825 in early European morning before staging a rebound to 1.1876. The pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1761 in New York morning before recovering in tandem with euro to 1.1842.
In other news, Reuters reported Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he supports another 75-basis-point interest rate increase at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting later this month, but would lean toward a larger hike if incoming data shows demand is not slowing fast enough to bring inflation down.
The Fed "is now, and must be, utterly focused on moving inflation down toward our 2% target," Waller told the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in Victor, Idaho. "I am going to vote to set policy in a manner that will reduce inflation and achieve our price stability goal." Waller said that Wednesday's "major league disappointment" of a report cemented his own expectation for a repeat this month of last month's 75-basis-point rate increase, but he would need more data, and plenty of discussion with his colleagues, to go bigger.
New Zealand business NZ PSI, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, GDP, Japan tertiary industrial activities, Germany wholesale price index, Italy CPI, EI trade balance, US NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada wholesale sales.
