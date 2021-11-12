The greenback extended its recent gains to a near 16-months peak on expectation that the Fed would tighten monetary policy faster than expected and ended the day slightly higher in thin trading conditions on Thursday as U.S. markets remained partially closed for Veterans Day holiday.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended Wednesday's rally and gained to session highs at 114.15 in Asian morning, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and the pair dropped to session lows at 113.81 in thin North American trading as U.S. markets remained closed.
The single currency remained under pressure and fell to 1.1455 in early European morning and then ratcheted lower to a fresh 15-month trough at 1.1444 near holiday-thinned New York close on usd's continued strength before stabilising.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia before briefly rising to session highs at 1.3433 ahead of European open. The pair met renewed selling there and fell to 1.3365 in Europe. The pair then staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3416 in thin North American trading but only to tumble to a fresh 10-month bottom at 1.3359 near the close due to UK GDP miss n continued usd's weakness.
Reuters reported Britain's economy grew by 0.6% in September, leaving it 0.6% smaller than it was in February 2020, shortly before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.4% for September.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Swiss producer/import price, EU industrial production, U.S. University of Michigan sentiment and JOLTUS Job openings.
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.