The greenback extended Monday's gains and rose across the board on Tuesday as a jump in U.S. yields and retreat in global stocks triggered risk-aversion.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar remained under pressure in Asia on Tuesday and dropped to session lows at 109.69, price erased its losses and rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to an intra-day high at 110.31 near New York close before stabilising.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.1884 in Asian morning, however, renewed selling there knocked price back down and euro fell to session lows at 1.1838 in New York on usd's broad-based rebound due a rise in U.S. yields.



The British pound initially gained to session highs at 1.3856 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.3822 at European open. Cable briefly rebounded to 1.3849 in early European morning on comments from Bank of England's Saunders before falling to an intra-day low at 1.3768 in New York morning on UK tax concerns together with cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro.



Reuters reported Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted last month for an early end to the central bank's asset purchases, said on Tuesday he feared continuing the programme could cause medium-term inflation expectations to rise. "I also worry that continuing with asset purchases, when CPI inflation is 4% and the output gap is closed - that is the likely situation later this year - might well cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift higher," he said.

While British PM Boris Johnson will unveil a tax hike on shareholder profits as well as a rise in the cost of national insurance contributions for employers as part of plans to reform how the social care system is funded, The Sun said.

The government will ask workers and firms to pay an extra 1.25% on their national insurance contributors to fund the reforms, the newspaper reported. "It's not just NICS coming today but a far broader taxation package that will potentially raise billions," The Sun quoted a source as saying.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current, France non-farm payrolls, current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, U.S. MBA mortgage application, redbook, JOLTS job openings, Canada BoC interest rate decision and Ivey PMI.