The greenback continued its recent ascent and ended higher against majority of its peers on Thursday on safe-haven usd buying as well as fall in the single currency due to extended lockdown measures as Europe faces third wave of Covid-19.
Reuters reported the U.S. central bank will keep its support for the economy in place until the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "well and truly done," Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday. The Fed's near-zero interest rates and monthly bond purchases "are providing powerful support to the economy and will continue to do so as the recovery progresses," Clarida said in comments prepared for delivery to an Institute of International Finance meeting. "It will take some time for economic activity and employment to return to levels that prevailed at the business cycle peak reached last February. We are committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy until the job is well and truly done," he said.
On the data front, Reuters reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 684,000 for the week ended March 20, down from 781,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 applications in the latest week.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 108.72 in Australia and gained to 108.98 in Asia. The pair then rallied to 109.16 in European morning on usd's strength and then ratcheted higher to a 6-day high of 109.19 in New York on rise in U.S. Treasury yields before trading sideways.
The single currency continued its recent losing streak and fell to 1.1805 in Asia before recovering to 1.1827. However, the pair met renewed selling there and later tumbled to a 4-month low of 1.1762 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength as well as cross-selling in euro, especially versus sterling.
Although the British pound fell from 1.3708 in Asian morning to a 6-week low of 1.3671 at European open, renewed buying interest emerged and cable later rallied to 1.3745 in New York on cross-buying in sterling before moving sideways.
Data to be released on Friday :
Japan Tokyo CPI, U.K. retail sales, retail sales ex-fuel, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. trade balance, wholesale inventories, personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, U. Mich. sentiment, Canada budget balance.
