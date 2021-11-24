The greenback extended its recent winning streak and climbed marginally marginally higher in early European trading as the renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Powell reinforced speculation that the central bank will likely to raise rates in mid-2022, however, dollat later retreated on profit taking in New York session.



Reuters reported U.S. business activity slowed moderately in November amid labor shortages and raw material delays, contributing to prices continuing to soar halfway through the fourth quarter. Data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a reading of 56.5 in mid-November from 57.6 in October. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the private sector.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 115.15 at European open. Despite falling sharply to an intra-day low at 114.49 on active cross-buying in jpy, price erased intra-day losses and rallied to a fresh 3-year high of 115.19 near New York close in tandem with U.S. yields.



The single currency extended its recent losing streak and fell to a fresh 16-month trough at 1.1227 in Asian morning. However, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and the pair rose to session highs at 1.1274 in European morning due partly to upbeat EU data and cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling. Price then retreated to 1.1235 ahead of New York open on rising U.S. yields before trading broadly sideways.



More from Reuters, euro zone business growth unexpectedly accelerated this month as consumers shrugged off another wave of coronavirus infections and new restrictions, while price pressures soared again, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Still, a PMI for the bloc's dominant services industry rose to 56.6 from 54.6, well above all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had predicted a fall to 53.5. Manufacturing activity remained robust and the factory PMI rose to 58.6 from 58.3. An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, increased to 53.8 from 53.3.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to a fresh 10-month trough at 1.3343 ahead of New York open on active cross-selling in sterling together with usd's strength. The pair then pared its losses and staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3388 in New York before stabilising.



In other news, Reuters detailed the case for European Central Bank monetary policy action will become stronger if current inflation trends persist but incoming data do not show evidence of such an outcome, Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Tuesday. "We cannot afford to be complacent. We need to recognise that there are risks to the inflation outlook. If current trends in inflation persist, the case for monetary policy action becomes stronger," the Irish central bank chief said in a speech published on the bank's website. "Incoming data do not currently show evidence that would lead us to think that inflation pressures are becoming persistent, but this could evolve and we must remain vigilant and cognisant of the risks."



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Australia construction work done, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, New Zealand interest rate decision, Swiss investor sentiment, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, University of Michigan sentiment and new home sales.