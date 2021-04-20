The greenback extended its recent losing streak and fell to multi-week lows against majority of its peers on Monday as the Fed reiterated that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar met renewed selling at 108.83 in New Zealand and intra-day decline accelerated in European morning and price tumbled to a 6-week low of 108.02 on usd's broad-based weakness. The pair then staged a short-covering rebound to 108.30 in New York morning before retreating again to 108.02.
The single currency initially fell from 1.1982 in New Zealand to session lows of 1.1943 in Asia. The pair then erased intra-day losses and rallied to a 6-week high of 1.2048 ahead of New York open on usd's broad-based weakness before retreating to 1.2016 on profit taking. Price then rebounded again to 1.2040 and then moved sideways.
The British pound initially fell from 1.3839 in New Zealand to session lows of 1.3810 in Asia. Cable then erased intra-day losses and rallied to a 1-month high of 1.3993 in New York morning on usd's weakness as well as cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro before easing.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
Japan tertiary industry index, Germany producer prices, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
