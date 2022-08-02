The greenback resumed its recent losing streak and fell against majority of its peers on Monday as recent release of downbeat U.S. data triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve would not aggressively raise its rates.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed at 133.56 ahead of Asian open and retreated to 132.08 in Asian morning on cross-buying in jpy. The pair remained under pressure in Europe and ratcheted lower to a fresh 7-week trough of 131.61 at New York close.

The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.0269 in European morning. Despite retreating to 1.0226 at New York open on cross-selling in euro, price rose to a 1-week high at 1.0275 on usd's broad-based weakness before retreating on profit taking.

The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and ratcheted higher in Europe on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro to 1.2261 and then rose to a 1-month high at 1.2293 in New York morning on broad-based usd's weakness before retreating to 1.2242.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Australia building permits, RBA interest rate decision, U.K. Nationwide house price, Swiss consumer confidence, manufacturing PMI, U.S. redbook, JOLTS job openings, Canada S&P manufacturing PMI and New Zealand GDT price.