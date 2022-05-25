Euro Climbs, Pound Slumps, Aussie Flat; FX Volatility Elevates
Summary: FX volatility continued to climb amidst mixed signals arising from central bank speak, diverse economic data and market positioning. The Dollar Index (DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased further to 101.77 from 102.05 yesterday. It was the weakest finish for the US currency in a month. The Euro (EUR/USD) outperformed, extending its rally to 1.0732 (1.0697 yesterday). Sterling, however, underperformed, tumbling against the Greenback to 1.2535 (1.2585) following the release of weak UK PMI data. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) slumped 0.76% to 126.86 from 127.90 yesterday. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) steadied to 0.7107 in late New York trade, little-changed from 0.7105. Ahead of tomorrow’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting (12 noon Sydney), the Kiwi (NZD/USD) stabilised to 0.6460 (0.6467). The RBNZ is widely expected to raise its Official Cash Rate to 2% from the current 1.5%. As New Zealand grapples with burgeoning inflation, a series of rate increases is forecast until the Official Cash Rate hits around the 3.5% mark. The Dollar was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/THB slid 0.3% to 34.10 from 34.20 yesterday. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) eased to 1.3715 from 1.3735. Bond yields tumbled while Wall Street stocks steadied, finishing mixed following an initial sell-off. The DOW settled 0.22% up at 31,980 (31,770) while the S&P 500 was last at 3,952 from 3,945 yesterday. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield fell 10 basis points to 2.75%. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate dropped 5 basis points to 0.96% from 1.01%. Japan’s 10-year JGB was flat at 0.23%. Australia’s 10-year bond yield dipped to 3.31% from 3.32%.
Data released yesterday saw most global Manufacturing and Services PMIs lower than median expectations. Eurozone Global Composite PMI for May dipped to 54.9 from a previous 55.8 and lower than median estimates at 55.3. The UK Flash Services PMI tumbled to 51.8 from a previous upward revised 58.9 (from 58.3) and lower than economist’s median expectations at 56.9. The US Flash Services PMI fell to 53.5 from an upward revised 55.6 (54.7 previous) and median expectations at 55.1 US New Home Sales fell to 591,000 from a downward revised 709,000 and lower than median estimates at 751,000. The US Richmond Manufacturing Index slumped to -9 from a previous 14, missing estimates at 9.
- EUR/USD – the shared currency extended its two-day rally against the US Dollar, climbing 0.44% to 1.0732 from 1.0697 yesterday. In choppy trade, the Euro soared to an overnight and one-month high at 1.0748 before easing to its New York close. Despite mixed Eurozone PMI data, the shared currency benefitted from broad-based US Dollar selling.
- AUD/USD – the Aussie Battler (AUD/USD) steadied to finish little-changed at 0.7107 from 0.7105 yesterday. Over the weekend, Australia elected Labor candidate, Anthony Albanese to lead the country as Prime Minister in the federal election. The AUD/USD pair initially slid to a low at 0.7056 overnight before climbing at the close to finish above the 0.7100 level.
- NZD/USD – ahead of today’s RBNZ meeting (12 noon, Sydney), the Kiwi settled at 0.6460 from 0.6470 yesterday following a choppy overnight session. The NZD/USD traded to an overnight high at 0.6466 while the overnight low recorded was at 0.6409. The RBNZ is widely expected to raise its Official Cash Rate by 50 basis-points to 2.0%.
- USD/JPY – against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar slumped to finish at 126.86 from yesterday’s open at 127.90. The main catalyst was the fall in the US 10-year bond yield by 10 basis-points to 2.75%. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was unchanged (0.23%). Overnight trade in this currency pair was volatile with the high recorded at 128.08, while the low was at 126.36. Happy days!
On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar kicks off amidst the highly anticipated FOMC meeting minutes release (4 am Sydney time, Thursday 26 May). Earlier today (12 noon Sydney time), the RBNZ meets on monetary policy where officials are widely expected to raise the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis-points to 2.0% from 1.5%. Markets will be focussed on the RBNZ Statement in its Press Conference following the meeting. Australian reports its Q/Q Construction Work Done (f/c 1.0% from 0.4% - ACY Finlogix). Japan follows with its March Final Leading Economic Index (no f/c, previous was 100.1). Germany kicks off European data with its Final GDP Growth Rate (q/q f/c 0.2% from -0.3%; y/y f/c 3.7% from 1.8% - ACY Finlogix), German June GFK Consumer Confidence (f/c -26 from previous -26.5 – ACY Finlogix), French May Consumer Confidence (f/c 89 from 88 – ACY Finlogix). Switzerland releases its May Economic Sentiment Index (no f/c, previous was -51.6). ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a conference hosted by the Bank of Japan in Tokyo. The US rounds up today’s economic data releases with its April Durable Goods Orders (m/m f/c 0.6% from 0.8% - ACY Finlogix), US April Core Durable Goods Orders (m/m f/c 0.6% from previous 1.1% - ACY Finlogix). US Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman and FOMC Member Lael Brainard speaks at the Johns Hopkins University in Washington, DC.
Trading Perspective: Another day, another Dollar. Expect the elevated FX volatility to continue to dominate trade today. In overnight trade, the Dollar Index (DXY) eased a further 0.29% to 101.78 (102.07 yesterday). A week ago, the DXY was changing hands at 103.30. The US currency has lost ground against its Rivals as other global central banks set out to normalise policy and raise interest rates amidst soaring inflation and growth concerns. Global Manufacturing Output slowed in data released yesterday. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield tumbled 10 basis points to 2.75% from 2.85%, its lowest level in nearly a month (27 April). Expect the Dollar’s downside to be limited ahead of tomorrow’s release of FOMC meeting minutes. Traders will also focus on various central bank speakers.
- EUR/USD – The shared currency rallied for the second day running against the overall weaker US Dollar. Overnight high traded was at 1.0748, a one-month peak. The Euro closed at 1.0732. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.0750 followed by 1.0780. On the downside, look for immediate support at 1.0700, 1.0670 and 1.0640. Look for another choppy trading session in this puppy today, likely range 1.0660-1.0760. Prefer to sell rallies today.
- AUD/USD – the Aussie Battler got help from the overall weaker US Dollar, steadying at 0.7107 from 0.7105. Overnight, the AUD/USD pair traded to a low at 0.7065. On the day, look for immediate support at 0.7080, 0.7050 and 0.7020. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.7130, 0.7160. The next resistance level lies at 0.7200. Look for consolidation in the Aussie, with a likely range of 0.7050-0.7130. Preference is to sell into Aussie strength.
- USD/JPY – a sign of elevated FX volatility is how the Dollar-Yen trades. Yesterday was no disappointment with an overnight low traded at 126.36 and overnight high at 128.09. The Greenback finished at 126.86 Japanese Yen. The drop in the US 10-year bond yield will keep the USD/JPY capped with initial resistance found at 127.20 followed by 127.50 and 127.80. Look for further choppy trade today. Likely range 126.40-128.20. Prefer to buy on US Dollar weakness today, keep those tin helmets on.
- NZD/USD – we could be in for a wild one today in the Kiwi. Overnight, the NZD/USD pair traded to a high at 0.6466 before settling at 0.6460 in late New York. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6500 followed by 0.6530 and 0.6560. Immediate support can be found at 0.6430, 0.6400 and 0.6370. If the RBNZ hike rates 0.5% as expected, look for the Kiwi to spike initially to 0.6500 before falling to 0.6400/20. Tin helmets on for this puppy for sure!
(Source: Finlogix.com)
Have a good trading day, top Wednesday ahead to all.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns north to 0.7100, tracks RBNZ-led kiwi rebound
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7100, changing course following a massive turnaround in the NZD/USD. The kiwi spiked after the RBNZ delivered a hawkish 50 bps rate hike. The further upside in the aussie appears elusive as the US dollar bounces ahead of the Fed minutes.
EUR/USD: Pullback from monthly top remains elusive above 1.0710
EUR/USD refreshes intraday low around 1.0720, consolidating weekly gains near the monthly peak. The major currency pair prints weakness below the 50-DMA hurdle, as well as suggests further downside towards the 11-week-old resistance-turned-support line.
Gold sellers eye $1,848 on USD’s rebound ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold Price prints the first daily loss in five as the quote drops to the intraday low of around $1,860 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound from a monthly low ahead of the key data/events.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price swept the range low of a $0.0000114 to $0.0000143 range, hinting at a trend reversal. Investors can expect a 20% upswing that sweeps the range high at $0.0000143.
Snap sinks to two-year lows on bleak earnings warnings
Snap announces it will not reach 20% revenue growth goal in Q2. Snap Inc's shares lost over 43% over its value in a single day on Tuesday, hitting the lowest since April 2020 at $12.55. CEO Evan Spiegel says inflation, rising interests are biting into business.